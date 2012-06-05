How An Ad Agency Reimagined Off-The-Grid Living

What became abundantly clear in the wake of the March 2011 tsunami in Japan was how much in our day-to-day lives we rely on energy we cannot control. Not long after the damage was assessed, agency TBWA Hakuhodu partnered with Nissan, and collaborated with 20 other companies, on a project called “Mirai Nihon” (“the future of Japan”). What they came up with was not a campaign, but a house.

The object of “Mirai Nihon” was to design a house that could exist less dependent on lifelines such as electricity, water, and telecommunications. As such the team at TBWA Hakuhodu developed a platform to identify new technology and inventions that had yet to be commercialized. Solar Design Lab contributed the Aero House, a portable wooden structure that forms the backbone of the project. A water purification system allows residents in the house to use water from any source, and a Home Energy Management System allows them to monitor how much energy they’re using. As for the energy itself, that comes from Nissan’s 100% electric Leaf, which can power the house for long periods, especially when combined with solar panels on the roof.