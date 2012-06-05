MTV Brings Fans Into The “Teen Wolf” Story With Social TV Program, “The Hunt”

MTV is that most social of TV channels–the network has over 100 million Facebook fans all in, recently announced several major social TV elements around its MTV Movie Awards, and has experimented with a range of co-viewing initiatives in the last several years.

Now MTV has launched Teen Wolf: The Hunt, a social TV experience that gives fans of the Teen Wolf series the opportunity to “friend” the show’s characters via Facebook and interact with them one-on-one in real time online and via mobile while trying to solve an interactive mystery.

“Millennials want to have this radical intimacy with the stars of the shows and feel like they are in the shows and part of them, and this is a very natural way to bring them in,” says Tina Exarhos, EVP of Marketing and Multiplatform Creation at MTV, MTV2, mtvU, and MTV.com.

At the outset of The Hunt, three of Teen Wolf’s main characters–Scott, Allison, and Stiles–ask their new Facebook friends to help them find Lydia. (As we saw in the second season opener, which premiered last night after the MTV Movie Awards, the teenager disappears from the hospital where she is being treated for werewolf bites.) Scott, Allison, and Stiles reach out via email as well as audio and video messages that fans can share, discuss, and analyze with their wider social circle.

While the story that plays out in The Hunt over the next eight weeks will run parallel to what’s happening on air, the plots will diverge, and The Hunt will take players on a separate adventure that ties into what is happening on the TV show but also allows participants to experience new things with the characters. The Hunt is also individualized–the path you take through the mystery depends on choices you make along the way.

And you don’t have to be a regular viewer of Teen Wolf–or even watch the show at all–to understand and take part in The Hunt. “Building The Hunt was definitely about rewarding and retaining those super fans,” Exarhos says. “But we were also thinking, if you aren’t a viewer of the show, how do we actually entice you in and hopefully, make you a viewer, or just make the experience so great that even if you’re not a viewer you’re going to want to engage in this experience anyway?”

It came down to telling a great story that was compelling on its own terms, Exarhos says, noting that while The Hunt has game-like elements, the content will only gain traction if it weaves a tale that people get caught up in.