See a Mini-Universe Come to Life Inside A Louis Vuitton Store

As films like Toy Story and Night at the Museum have taught us, when nobody is looking, hidden communities have a tendency to come to life. It’s a concept that photographer Vincent Bousserez , who is known for shooting miniatures , brought to a new series of images for Louis Vuitton.

In the photographs, tiny people engage with the topographical features of a Parisian Louis Vuitton store. These little folks seem to be going about their business as usual, without any idea how fabulous the luxury items in their midst are. The witty poses include a man scrubbing lenses off LV sunglasses, like a window washer suspended above the city, and a couple wearing cinched robes, preparing for a night out in front of the mirrored surface of a luggage buckle. Look through all the images in the slideshow above.

The work also calls to mind the tiny installations of U.K.-based artists Isaac Cordal and Slinkachu who create tiny, absorbing human dramas on the streets (see below).