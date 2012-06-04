Behind The Brand Content: Tim Kring And BBDO Bring AT&T’s “Daybreak” To Light

As season one of Tim Kring’s Fox series Touch comes to a close on TV, elements of the show will live on in a new brand entertainment property created by Kring and agency BBDO for AT&T.

Daybreak is a layered digital campaign for AT&T’s new phase of the “Rethink Possible” platform that highlights its 4G network and product innovations. An online, five-part mini-drama spreads engagement across two dedicated sites and an iPhone and Android app. The story centers around the dodecahedron, a mysterious 12-sided object that was introduced in the series, Touch and serves as the link between that show and its interactive extension Daybreak in which Ben Wilkins (played by 90210‘s Ryan Eggold) becomes its protector and fights a global conspiracy that threatens humanity’s future.

The Dawn of Daybreak

BBDO approached Kring about creating a long-form project; subsequently he would visit the AT&T Labs where he found inspiration for elements that would end up in Touch and what later became Daybreak.

“When you have a long-form presentation that you’re asking people to go see voluntarily, it has to be that much more of a magnet that draws them in,” says David Lubars, chairman and chief creative officer at BBDO. “We realized it’d be great to find a new way to match Hollywood and marketing where [Kring’s] piece of entertainment with AT&T as the sponsor and our piece with AT&T as the star performer shared assets and storylines with Touch where it becomes a whole new way of bringing entertainment to people and also brands.”

But before giving Daybreak the green light, Esther Lee, senior vice president for Brand Marketing and Advertising at AT&T, had to acknowledge the issues with creating this kind of content project.

“I had two challenges with it: Number one was how do you drive traffic? Part of the issue was you just can’t build it and they will come–people in the industry will see it, but I wasn’t sure how many customers would. The second challenge is how do we build the business?” she notes. “We said we’re not going to move forward on this project unless the story and the creative elements are the best in class and model-breaking.”

And the best in class for gripping transmedia TV storytelling making use of the pervasiveness of technology certainly goes to Kring.