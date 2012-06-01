“Piranha 3DD” Bounces Onto Facebook The Same Day As Theaters

As a fully grown adult person, going to see Piranha 3DD might not be something you’d want every one of your friends to know about. As a college freshman, you might feel exactly the opposite way. Fortunately, Milyoni Social Entertainment has one solution for both problems.

Pirhana 3DD is the first 3D film to premiere on Facebook the day of its theatrical release. For $7.99, adult viewers can have a clandestine viewing of the gore-fest at home without anyone knowing, and 18-year olds can do the same while sharing the experience with friends. Either viewer can go to the movie’s Facebook page to purchase access to the 3D film right now.

The movie was selected because it apparently hits that demographic sweet spot of 18-35 year olds that still make up a large chunk of Facebooks total users. In order to take in the full experience, users can either whip out their own 3D glasses, or follow a link provided by Milyoni to learn how to make their very own glasses at home. Where neither killer fish nor naked people can find them.

Piranha 3DD, the sequel to 2010’s Piranha 3D, is directed by John Gulager and, it should be noted, stars David Hasselhoff, Gary Busey and David Koechner.