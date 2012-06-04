MTV Brazil Shows, Graphically, Where Song Comes From

If you ever wondered what it looks like deep down in the moist recesses of our vocal cords, you can stop wondering and start cringing. MTV Brazil has you covered, with a rollicking, if a little gross (and oddly suggestive), new promo.

Mere days after they introduced the world to human guitars, São Paulo-based agency Loducca is back with a visual experiment celebrating pop music right at the source. Directed by Dulcidio Caldeira of production house, ParanoidBr, the new promo uses some adventurous camera positioning to show a quartet of vocal cords singing The Who’s “My Generation”. Behold this image and remember that it’s what’s happening every time you use your throat to communicate.

The spot is inspired by the work of the Swedish artist Sara Lundberg, which you can view below: