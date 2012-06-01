Harmony Korine Directs The Black Keys’ Disturbing New Video

Fresh off his new film Spring Breakers, which apparently earned some rave reviews at Cannes, director Harmony Korine returns to his Gummo roots with an utterly bizarre new video for The Black Keys.

“Gold on the Ceiling” finds Keys Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney dressed in maternity ward garb, basically attached to the front of larger replica versions of themselves, kangaroo-style. If anyone was wondering whether the two bandmates were still tight after putting out so many albums and touring a lot, well, they sure do spend a lot of time hugging each other here if they’re not. The video takes place in a backwoods area that looks like the setting of some of Korine’s previous films, and the occasionally grainy footage recalls VHS tapes that have been viewed too many times. All in all, it’s a rather unsettling spectacle.

See the band’s other video for the same song below:

