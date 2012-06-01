Hide Your Last Beer From Poachers With The Andes Camouflager

If we know one thing about the folks at Argentinian beer brewer Andes, it’s the company’s firm commitment to enabling its consumer base to freely enjoy beer against all adversity. The latest promotional effort from Andes continues the trend, with a device that will ward off any interlopers who might steal the last beer in the fridge.

Created by Buenos Aires-based agency Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, the Andes Camouflager turns objects like butternut squash or a bowl of broccoli into James Bond-like secret compartments for hiding one’s brew from those who seek to plunder it for their own enjoyment. You can get the Camouflager on Andes’ Facebook page, or you can just tell your friends to leave your last beer the hell alone.