Toyota iQ Picks Up Google’s Slack With Street View Project

Apparently, there are still some digital jobs too tough for Google. The information monolith was unable to map out all of Belgium when it began integrating Street View there in 2011. The reason is that the Google car couldn’t traverse many of the narrower Belgian roads. It’s a problem that Toyota Belgium was ready to step in and handle.

With the help of agency Happiness Brussels, the folks at Toyota outfitted the tiny iQ with a special 360° camera and all the equipment necessary for the “iQ Street View” project. The initeractive initiative asks users to search iQ project’s website and tag the streets that Google missed. All the data compiled will be presented to Google at the end of the year to complete Belgium’s Street View. That sound you hear is Mini wishing it had thought of this first.

Have a look at the last campaign Happiness Brussels created for the Toyota iQ–which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes ad festival–below.