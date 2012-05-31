A Playoffs Salute To The Best Hockey Ads

The NHL has some rich victory traditions, several of which have been lovingly documented in the NHL’s series of Stanley Cup ads, the latest of which premiered during last night’s game 1 battle between the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings.

In the new ad, “Boys,” created by agency Y&R New York, we see past Stanley Cup winners draping themselves around the coveted prize for a team photo immediately after the game. The ad, which you can watch above, features a bunch of fully grown, scruffily bearded hardasses hamming it up like a group of goofy third graders taking a class picture. Such is the effect that winning the big game has on these bruisers. As a the tagline goes, “It makes boys out of men.”

As mentioned above, the same campaign that created the “Boys” spot was preceded by two other ads that used archival footage to spotlight hockey players’ post Stanley Cup-win behaviors, “No Words” and “Cup Raise.” Watch them below, along with four other classic hockey ads.

“No Words”

“Cup Raise”