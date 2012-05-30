Telekinetically Gifted Children Do Battle In M83’s “Reunion”

The sound of M83 is soaring and cinematic, so it should’ve come as no surprise that last fall’s video for “Midnight City” had the feel of a movie. Specifically, an 80s movie about children with powers, not unlike Firestarter or Village of the Damned, but more playful. As last we left them, the shall-we-say gifted youngsters had broken free of their X-Men-like academy, and set out into the night. Now the follow-up video, “Reunion,” deals with the aftermath.

Directed once again by Division Paris’ Fleur & Manu, the new video reveals the massive search the headmasters at the gifted school have undertaken. Using a combination of technology and the power of another gifted student, they set out to find the missing kids. It all leads up to a showdown, and a coda that recalls the Lost series finale.

Watch the video for “Midnight City” below.