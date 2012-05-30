The Real Charles Schwab Takes Your Calls In “Oh Chuck! I Blew My Cash”

For those exhibiting fiscal responsibility by managing their cash and credit with savvy acumen, you’re excused from today’s lesson–for those buying $50 burgers with zero justifiable income or hoarding $5,000 worth of sneakers in a storage unit, Charles Schwab would like a word with you.

Created by San Francisco-based agency Mekanism, “Oh Chuck! I Blew My Cash” is new series of spots starring the Charles Schwab himself as he provides general counsel for hapless impulse buyers recounting their frivolous purchases that are, in fact, based on true stories submitted by consumers. There’s also a social contest inviting Facebook users to confess what they’ve blown their cash on for the grand prize of $10,000 in a Schwab account with four runner-ups receiving $5,000 each.

Although the “Talk to Chuck” slogan has been a part of the financial services corporation’s marketing since 2005, this new campaign is a clever interpretation that aims to educate consumers in a lighthearted way about making wise financial decisions–not to mention show that business magnates do indeed have a sense of humor (when it comes to telling people not to spend their money, at least).

“We thought about ‘Talk to Chuck’–people having been talking to Chuck and getting sound financial advice and wisdom,” says Mekanism co-founder Tommy Means. “But what about all of the people that didn’t talk to Chuck? They have probably made some pretty stupid mistakes with their money. They have probably blown their cash on some bad investments. So why not get these people to talk to Chuck about their regrets.” And so “Oh Chuck! I Blew My Cash” was born.

“There are very few companies whose founder still goes into the office everyday,” says Means of the original impetus to get Schwab involved. “And in this day and age of Wall Street financial institutions, it’s refreshing that there is a financial company whose founder is both real and approachable. Charles Schwab truly believes in sound investment advice and getting people to think about making the right decisions at an early age. We thought he would be a great juxtaposition, wise and smart, to investors who have might some regrettable and laughable mistakes.”

Three more spots are set to roll out in the coming weeks, and from the looks of their titles (“The $20,000 Mini Van,” “The $1,200 Gold Jacket,” and “The $500 Painting”), Mr. Schwab’s sage advice shall indeed runneth over.

Check out the current videos below.