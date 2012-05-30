New World Puts A New Spin On The Supermarket Commercial

Supermarket commercials generally aren’t known for being all that exciting. For a form of buisiness that prides itself on freshness, the ads just aren’t very fresh.

A series of ads created by New Zealand-based agencies Colenso BBDO and .99 for Kiwi supermarket New World injects some imagination into the proceedings for a change. The ads feature New World saving the day on three very different days. In the first one, entitled “Next Day,” a couple who we are lead to believe hit it off the night before decides to spend the day together, powering through the awkwardness while picking up ingredients for a picnic. The ad tells its story through quick cuts, flashbacks, and well chosen bits of archival footage. It also does so without hitting us over the head with what’s on sale this month, a welcome change.

See the other two ads in the series below.