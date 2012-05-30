L’Oreal Creates Makeup Matchmaking Color Genius App, Chicest Demo Video Ever

As enjoyable as it is wandering up and down the cosmetics aisle desperately hoping you’re making good decisions, L’Oreal Paris has developed a free iPhone app that takes the guesswork out of complementing any outfit with just the right shades of makeup. With The Color Genius, simply snap a photo of the clothes in question, select your desired tint, and then decide whether you want to Match It, Blend It, or get 10 kinds of funky and Clash It with your day or evening fashion choice–and just like that, a carousel of perfectly selected lipsticks, eyeshadows, and nail polishes are instantly suggested with their names and description.