Volkswagen Invites You To Its Amazing (Beetle) Race

The spirit of competitive racing has proven too contagious to be contained within the upper echelon of the animal kingdom–humans, dogs, and horses, please make way in the winner’s circle for the humble beetle.

Calling attention to Volkswagen’s Beetle Turbo, agency DDB Stockholm has created Bug Run: an online racing event where the bugs and bets are as real as the high stakes. Over the course of five days, eight beetles will blaze down the track in four qualifying heats where the winning two move on to the final–a matchup that promises to be an photo finish down to the tip of an antenna. Spectators are welcome to place bets on the action–for fun or for cash money through betsson.se–or simply relish in the tension that only watching champion beetles scuttle down a mini racetrack can provide.

The Bug Run is already underway with Dusty Duke and Boris Turbo advancing to the finals. If you haven’t placed your bets just yet, do your homework and read up on the contenders.