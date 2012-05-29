Leeroy Jenkins Embarrasses Himself Anew In Short Film

One of the Internet’s most transcendent memes, Leeroy Jenkins returns in a new video that transfers the character’s ineptitude from World Of Warcraft to the world of armed robbery.

The new film was created by agency doug & serge, which recruited director Finn O’Hara to make a short promoting Canadian Film Centre’s Worldwide Short Film Festival. As his subject, O’Hara re-imagined the avatar antihero of the classic viral video “Leeroy Jenkins” (which has over 30 million hits on YouTube), moving out of the world of Warcraft and becoming a flesh-and-blood participant in a modern-day bank heist. Although several elements of the video are changed in the update, one constant is Jenkins’ ridiculous, premature war-cry.

Watch the original Leeroy Jenkins video below.