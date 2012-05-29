Pixar’s John Lasseter Weighs In On Art and Technology

Leave it to John Lasseter, the director whose feature-length debut, Toy Story, breathed new life into animation, to point the way toward the industry’s future.

In the latest installment of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ recent Celebration of Animation series, Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation and Pixar, discusses the future of animation–and that future is all about “the artists, filmmakers, and storytellers.”

Lasseter makes the point that ever-evolving animation tools are just that–tools, not the primary driver of the art. He spells out Pixar’s philosophy on the matter as: “Art challenges technology, and technology inspires art.”



Hat tip to Cartoon Brew.