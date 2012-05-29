MTV Brazil Goes Classic Rock With Human Guitars

Joining the ranks of guitar playing substitutions for when your need to jam transcends actual instrument possession (or you’re just too lazy to learn the real thing), agency Loducca’s new series of spots “Guitar Man” for MTV Brazil exemplifies the campaign’s tagline “The Music Never Stops” with resourceful rockers shredding on their own kind.

Bodies stiff and poised for play, these human guitars wail and warble some of the most recognizable riffs in rock including Dick Dale’s surf classic “Misirlou,” the legendary “wah-wah” stylings of Jimi Hendrix à la “Voodoo Child,” and Black Sabbath’s pulsating title track “Paranoid.” The five spots are a welcomed addition to MTV Brazil’s overall campaign which is rightly shifting the focus back on the “M” and not so much the “TV.” As great as “Guitar Man” is, however, one has to wonder where exactly the amps plug in–on second thought, some questions just don’t need answers.