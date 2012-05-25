Volkswagen Reveals Anthony Hopkins’ True Model for Hannibal Lecter

Just in time for summer movie season, Volkswagen has revived its “See Film Differently” campaign this week with some new ads that revisit iconic moments in movie history, and explain their true origins.

Created by DDB UK, the new ads pay close attention to period detail, from the clothing and facial hair to the quality of film stock at the time of each movie’s creation. Directed by Stink’s Ivan Zacharias, the Silence of the Lambs spot begins with a hair and makeup woman bemoaning the lack of actual sheep in the film, and ends with the supposed true inspiration for one of Dr. Lecter’s more memorable quirks. (It’s hard to say which is the creepier performance.)

Have a look at the other ads from the campaign below.

Jaws

Taxi Driver