Nike Takes A Swing At A Golf App

[youtube 4RscoFWh9X0]

Some of the geekier golfers out there will be hitting some other links before they go out and hit the course from now on. This week, Nike Golf introduced its NG360°, a new website and app that gives golfers digital tools to track, share, and ultimately improve their golf games the way the brand’s FuelBand promises to track and boost overall health, only more comprehensively.