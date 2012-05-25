Nike Takes A Swing At A Golf App

Some of the geekier golfers out there will be hitting some other links before they go out and hit the course from now on. This week, Nike Golf introduced its NG360°, a new website and app that gives golfers digital tools to track, share, and ultimately improve their golf games the way the brand’s FuelBand promises to track and boost overall health, only more comprehensively.
Created by agency Blast Radius, NG360° offers golfers four different ways to help lower their score. My Game tracks progress and compares it with previous scores. My Swing allows users to upload videos of their swing, compare it with the pros, and receive tips from expert coaches. My Body prescribes workout regimens specific to golfers. Finally, My Gear helps users select the ideal products for their various needs, from clothing to equipment, which makes perfect sense because this is Nike after all.