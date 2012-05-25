See The Golden Gate Bridge As You’ve Never Seen It Before In 75th Anniversary Campaign

This Memorial Day weekend marks the 75th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge’s creation. In celebrating this milestone, the Golden Gate National Parks Conservatory has teamed up with agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners for a print campaign that captures the iconic beauty and sheer enormity of the bridge through showcasing its component parts.

The assignment couldn’t be more fitting–GSP cofounder Rich Silverstein famously rides his bike across the Golden Gate to work each day and he captured the images in the campaign, along with GSP photographer and senior art director, Claude Shade.

As an extension of this initiative, soon Goodby Silverstein will also launch the interactive “Band of Bridges,” a social website that aims to build the longest digital bridge in the world. Users will look up any bridge on Earth through the Google Maps interface, and connect it with other bridges, starting with the Golden Gate. Considering the roughly 600,000 bridges in just the United States alone, the Band of Bridges should be able to connect thousands of them from around the world.

In the meantime, San Francisco residents will have already seen the posters cropping up all over the city; posters displaying the nuts, bolts, and suspension lines that comprise the bridge, shot from some unlikely angles. In this way, the campaign is showing off many of the lesser-seen parts of one of the most photographed sights of the world. Have a look through the posters in the slideshow above.