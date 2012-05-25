Missing People Launches A New Campaign That Requires Your Phone At The Ready

An emotionally distraught young man breaks down in a phone booth with the steady hum of a dial tone signifying that he can’t bring himself to make a call–presumably to the heartbroken woman waiting in hopeless silence at home. Steeling his nerves for the decision he finally makes, he dials a number and is greeted with a simple, “Hello” as the film comes to a dramatic pause.

Continuing to raise awareness for their cause and to launch their new hotline number, the British charity Missing People brought on agency BBH to create the “Please turn your phone on” campaign, a multi-facted endeavor featuring an interactive spot and posters.

After the film stops, moviegoers and people watching on TV will be prompted to dial a number in order to hear the resulting conversation. Posters utilizing NFC technology will also enable those with smartphones to find out what was said between the troubled young man and the woman on the line. Even for those who don’t make the call, what transpires at the end of the spot makes it clear the effect Missing People has had on families torn apart by the disappearance of a loved one.