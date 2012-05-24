Roman Polanski’s Short Film for Prada Stars Ben Kingsley and Helena Bonham Carter

It’s not unusual for top shelf directors to make commercials. And it’s become more common for those directors to be joined on the commercial set by A-list actors. In the latest commercial collaboration, Academy Award-winner Roman Polanski directs Helena Bonham carter and Ben Kingsley in short film for Prada.

The three minute clip, entitled A Therapy, begins with Bonham Carter in full-on jaded socialite mode, entering therapist Kingsley’s impeccably decorated office. He helps her remove her fashionable purple coat, she kicks off her her (branded) heels, and then proceeds to lie on the coach and discuss her recent dream. While the patient reveals herself to be suffering from loneliness and issues with her father, the therapist is transfixed by something else: that purple coat with a fur-lined hood. Soon he can’t concentrate on anything else.

Contributing to the ad’s cinematic feel is the fact that although it’s only three minutes long, it ends with title cards and 30 seconds of credits.