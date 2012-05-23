The Red Cross Introduces Rapid Rescue: An App That Locates Immediate Help

There are times in an emergency when even the quickest response from an ambulance isn’t quick enough–and JWT Singapore’s new app for the Singapore Red Cross Society aims to address such an issue. Using location-based software, Rapid Rescue enables those in a medical emergency to send out an alert within a two-kilometer radius to first-aid-trained volunteers registered for the service. After the volunteer accepts the alert, the app maps the shortest route to the victim in need. Rapid Rescue also allows the user to call an ambulance and displays the nearest hospitals in the event that there are no volunteers in range.