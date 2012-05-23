Karaoke Breathalyzer Stops Drunk Driving While Enabling Your Journey

There is absolutely nothing wrong with performing karaoke, in and of itself. The only problem is that the process of getting in the mood to sing usually involves you swallowing a flotilla of alcoholic fluids first. Then there’s the roar of the crowd (three of your bros), the post-performance high (imagined), and the after-party in your dressing room (didn’t happen). Responsibility, like reality, tends to vanish. But one establishment in Brazil has launched a smart campaign aimed at shaming even the most shameless tipsy crooners into getting home safely.

Bar Aurora & Boteco Ferraz wanted to draw attention to the fact that the drunkest people in a karaoke scene are often the people onstage. In a campaign created by agency Ogilvy Brazil, they merged the mechanics of a breathalyzer into a functional microphone casing. Then they stepped back and watched the sparks fly.

After patrons finished tearing into karaoke classics like “Billie Jean” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” they noticed a special score onscreen, rating an aspect of their performance. It was definitely not an aspect they expected to be measured, though: their blood alcohol level. “Thanks for singing with the Microphone Breathalyzer,” an onscreen caption reads. “You are not capable to drive.” Now all they have to do is pre-screen potential singers and weed out those who are too drunk to do “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Below, have a look at a previous Bar Aurora & Boteco Ferraz stunt cautioning against drunk driving, “The Drunk Valet.”