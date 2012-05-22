Katy Perry’s Latest Video Is An Ode To Facebook Timeline

Timelines have already been used in interesting ways to display content on Facebook, but Katy Perry is using hers to display Facebook content offsite.

The pop songstress debuted a new song during Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Now, the song “Wide Awake” has a video, which uses Facebook timeline to show what two years in the life of a wildly successful singer looks like in flow chart form. The video begins in May of 2010, when Perry announced her then-forthcoming album, Teenage Dream, which would go on to tie Michael Jackson for the record of most consecutive singles from one album (they each had five).

Interspersed between all the announcements of awards and No. 1 records, are clips from previous videos, as they unfurl on Perry’s timeline, and lyrics to the new song, which appear as status updates and big blue blocks of text. For the sake of full disclosure perhaps, we also see this status update: “Food poisoning and severe hydration have forced Katy to postpone shows in Chicago and St. Paul.” Human after all!

The new song was written for the upcoming 3-D film, Katy Perry: Part of Me, which is in theaters July 5.

Only thing missing from her Timeline is a mention of the award we’ve decided to give her for Most Navel-Gazing Video.