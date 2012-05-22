Tribord’s Stunning, Wordless World Of Water

Do yourself a favor and experience Tribord’s latest ad from agency Fred & Farid Paris three times: once with just audio and no video; once with just video and no audio; and once altogether, and you’ll get a sense of how brilliant visual and sound editing can convey a story in 60 seconds without using a single word, save for the brand’s logo at the end.
Shot on location in Bali, “Back to Water” places Tribord’s swimwear and surfboards at the forefront while creating a mesmerizing backdrop of waters quietly placid and fiercely roiled with a cacophonous symphony of oceanic sounds.