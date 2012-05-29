advertisement
How Marcus Samuelsson Captured The Culture Of Harlem To Create Red Rooster

By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read
Samuelsson appears in Fast Company’s June 2012 100 Most Creative People issue. Click here to browse the full MCP list.

After a celebrated run as executive chef at Aquavit Restaurant, the Ethiopia-born Marcus Samuels­son performed gustatory magic in Harlem: In a neighborhood that didn’t have a chain grocery store until 1999, he’s built a spot both critically heralded and reflective of the area’s many cultures.
“I bike and I walk every corner of Harlem, and see so much diversity that’s unexpected,” he says. Then he builds a menu around those encounters.

KEY: Gray text Where Samuelsson biked to / Black text: What he was inspired to add to his menu Click to enlarge.

Illustrations by Peter Oumanski.

A version of this article appears in the June 2012 issue of Fast Company.

