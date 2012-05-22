Safestore Brings An Epic Speech And Cinematic Scale To Storage Advertising

When it comes to a boy’s love for his stuffed bear, it’s clearly obvious Christopher Robin needs to step up his game.

On the precipice of being separated by unforgiving circumstance, a brave behooded lad yells through thunder and rain to his one-eared teddy on its way into storage: He promises safety. He promises perilous times. He promises to return.

Created by London-based agency WCRS for storage company Safestore, and directed by Blink’s Dougal Wilson, “I Will Return” has all the elements of the perfect epic movie speech–the triumphantly bracing score, the dramatic setting, the hero facing impossible odds–but channels it in a lighthearted situation that totally works: think William Wallace rallying the Hundred Acre Wood for a quest to find Pooh some honey…seriously, Christopher Robin, ante up.