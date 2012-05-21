Red Bull Gives Your Tweets a Beat

Send a tweet, and what do you hear? Aside from the tap of a keyboard or possibly the haptic zap of a phone screen, nothing. Well, that silence proved a little too loud for Red Bull. Teaming up with agency Tequila Sydney, Beat Suite Tweets was created as an interactive website that turns tweets into mini soundclips.

Earlier in May, Red Bull assembled DJs, an orchestra, and beatmakers in Melbourne for Beat Suite, a one-night-only collaborative music experiment that bended and blended music genres, playing out like a live mixtape. As a compliment to the event, Beat Suite Tweets analyzes the sentiment of a tweet–that is, determining if it’s happy or sad based on keywords and sentence structure–and produces a fitting beat sampled from the concert that can be downloaded and shared via Twitter and Facebook. Might your message need a rounded sound or a little extra bump, the server-side application also recognizes and incorporates hashtags like #violin or #dubstep.