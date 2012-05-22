advertisement
Not Safe For Lunch: Terminix Ads Reveal The Horror Movie Bug-Monsters In Your Home

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

And you thought the creepy-crawlies in your house were scary enough already. The latest ads for Terminix continue last year’s trend of depicting various pests as actual monsters, and infestations as plagues.

Working with agency Publicis Dallas, Barcelona-based directorial collective Dvein created a mix of animation and live action that should send shivers down the spines of the bug-phobic among us. The three new ads exist in a nightmare world where all the worst properties of insects, both real and imagined, are made abundantly manifest in horror-movie fashion.

The above video, for instance, shows a creature that looks like a liver-spotted stingray with a giant, extruding pink mouth, slithering out of a bathroom sink and exploding into a horde of cockroaches. Even worse, said explosion occurs uncomfortably close to the toothbrush holder, which is something you’ll hopefully forget about by the time you brush your teeth tonight.

Have a look at the other two ads in the new series below.

“Eggs”

“Hallway”

