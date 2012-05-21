Camp Nectar Grows Square Fruit to Make a Point

“Made with Real Fruit”–that ubiquitous, and often somewhat dubious, claim printed on packages of your favorite snacks and drinks has been taken to a literal level by Brazilian brand Camp Nectar in a new campaign from agency AGE Isobar.

To vouch for what’s in the pouch, customized juice box molds were placed around budding fruit, and after two years of experiments, 1,123 oranges, lemons, passion fruits, and guavas took on the intended shape and imprints–right down to the straw and carton flaps. As part of the campaign, Camp Nectar took to supermarkets and fairs to herald their all-natural juices, and, of course, show off their botanically impressive feat of manipulating Sapindales.

See how the campaign came together, and get “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” irrevocably lodged in your head, below.