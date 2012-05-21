Heralded by LCD Soundsystem’s “Shut Up and Play the Hits,” Pulse Films Comes to the U.S.

With its growing U.S. presence, it seems inevitable that London-based Pulse Film s would expand its operation stateside. On May 21, Pulse Films cofounder Thomas Benski will announce the opening of offices in New York and Los Angeles, to be run by Cedric Gairard, in a joint venture with Caviar Content . “For media companies of the past, the infrastructure dictated the output,” says Benski. So a TV company would make a TV show and a movie studio would make a movie; but seven years ago Benski founded Pulse Films in order to listen to the artists and determine how best to express their vision, in whatever form that takes.

Thomas Benski

Pulse’s multimedia work is exemplified by Shut Up and Play the Hits, the Sundance hit that was picked up by Oscilloscope. The combo concert film and intimate portrait of LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy plays out through the indie electronica outfit’s ambitious farewell concert at Madison Square Garden. It came about after Benski approached Murphy (before the final concert had been announced) about creating something that captures LCD’s unique sensibility. “We approached him because we thought he was an incredible piece of talent,” explains Benski, who quickly started collaborating with Murphy on a film that is not quite a biopic, not quite a concert film. “It has a much more playful edge to it and kind of blends different genres, from documentary to scripted to concerts, to tell a universal story, of a man at the crossroads of life.”

The movie will get a theatrical release in July but it will also have a social-media-driven, on-demand component. The folks at Pulse will be asking LCD Soundsystem fans whether they want to see the film theatrically in a given city. “If that audience exists, we’ll get there.” Benski plans to bypass traditional media channels, using Facebook and Twitter to power theatrical on-demand.

That will be followed quickly by online access, thus narrowing the traditional wait for home consumption and giving easy, early access at a low price point for an audience that is “very hungry” for it.

Cedric Gairard

Then, of course, there’s the traditional DVD release. “Everyone says no one wants to buy DVDs anymore,” says Benski, “but this is exactly the kind of fan base that wants to own something premium, and have the feeling that they’re getting a product that is special. So the physical product is premium.”

Pulse will construct the movie’s messaging around those discrete experiences. Because this is an artist-led project (“James wasn’t just a subject,” says Benski, “he was a true creative collaborator”), the LCD fan base is already engaged. “The audience is very generous towards it because they are already converted. They will help you spread the word, they will help advocate the project.”