Outsourcing Ready to Vanish in the Cloud?

On Wednesday, CIO magazine’s Stephanie Overby posted a fascinating interview with Arjun Sethi, partner and head of the outsourcing practice at A.T. Kearney consultancy. Sethi believes that the rise of cloud computing and the move from on-premise to hosted IT services in the mainstream enterprise will render the majority of the current outsourced IT workload–programming, maintenance, and system integration–extinct, perhaps in as soon as five years.

For those who equate “outsourcing” with “unemployment,” the

reaction to this prediction is probably jubilation. Cloud computing has the potential

to restore American IT and IT services giants HP, Accenture, and IBM to peerless

prominence, elevate Amazon, Google, and perhaps some heretofore-unknowns into

the forefront of a new industry, and lift the fortunes of software companies

like Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle if they are able to pivot their business models

from licenses to access fees.

There are even some compelling efficiencies to hosting the

cloud data centers in the U.S. rather than overseas, creating viable knowledge economies

in domestic rural communities and post-industrial city centers rather than in

Bangalore and Pune. Hooray for the USA!

But are the celebrations premature? Cloud computing today is

just past its infancy. Security and network service problems still occur.

Enterprises are reluctant to turn the keys to their mission-critical systems

and their proprietary data over to remote providers. Large amounts of data

still reside on legacy systems that can’t be migrated to the cloud, and which still

require the kind of care and feeding that only dedicated IT services staff–either employed or outsourced–can provide.

Maybe we’ll have solved these problems in 4-5 years. But

then again, 15 years of dedicated investment and innovation have not put an end

to email spam, despite the rosy predictions of industry leaders. Cloud

computing is not an area where 90 or 95 or 98 percent service quality is “good

enough.” The costs of a security breach or a service outage are too high,

particularly in the high-revenue enterprise space where collateral damage may

include brand reputation and hard-won customer confidence. The progress we make

in the next five years will have to be comprehensive, not just significant, to

sway risk-averse CIOs.

But let’s say Sethi’s forecasts are largely correct. That

means that parts of the world that have just become accustomed to the income

potential of the outsourcing industry will have to become unaccustomed in a

hurry.

NASSCOM, the association of the Indian business process and IT services industry, estimated that outsourcing was worth $71.7 billion in 2008, or 5.8% of GDP. Software and

services revenue was about $60 billion. Worldwide, outsourcing was a $1.6

trillion business in 2007. New players in Southeast Asia, Latin America,

Eastern Europe and Africa are coming on strong as they build greater workforce

capacity through training and equipment.