4 Lessons From American Express On How To Sell Social Inside Your Company

Leslie Berland has brought new meaning to the phrase “social currency.” Through partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare, American Express cardholders can now sync cards to their social-media accounts to earn savings from brands such as Best Buy, Whole Foods, and Zappos. “If we do any commerce or promotional program,” Berland says, “there has to be a social element.” Here’s how she raised social media’s clout at AmEx:

Evangelize

“How do you sell the most senior leadership on platforms like Twitter when you first have to explain what a tweet is, how it works, and what it means? I’ve seen so many presentations aim too high or be too basic. Tailoring your presentation to your audience is the first, most critical piece. That’s where I spent a lot of my time the first year [we were on social media].”

Make it about the money

Berland made it clear that her social initiatives weren’t “just about PR and conversations. We look at these platforms as business-development opportunities.” For example, when AmEx planned to offer card members exclusive access to Bon Jovi tickets, Berland persuaded higher-ups to market the reward on Twitter. (Traditionally, the company would have advertised the promotion in newsletters and made direct calls to VIPs.) “We’d only been on Twitter for two days, but we pushed out one tweet, and within three hours, the entire thing was sold out. We had never before seen results that fast. These proof-point moments get leadership to believe and say, ‘Okay, now this could be bigger.'”

Do more with less

“In our first eight to nine months, we didn’t spend a dollar on advertising on Facebook. We wanted to build followers, engagement, and scale to the point where we could eventually say, ‘We have a big bet now. Let’s start putting a lot of juice behind what’s possible.'”



When you’re ready, think big

Berland’s moment came through connecting Facebook to AmEx’s “Small Business Saturday” promotion (an initiative to encourage holiday shopping with local merchants the day after the big-box-bloated Black Friday). Senior leadership initially saw social as secondary. “Facebook was going to be a side part,” Berland says. “That was the first time we put a stake in the ground and said, ‘No, this entire program is going to run through Facebook.'” The move drove a significant spike in business and sent foot traffic into stores. “Governors and mayors from around the country were hopping on board with their support,” Berland says. And now Small Business Saturday is a year-round initiative.

