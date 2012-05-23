How “Call of Duty” is Making its Network More Social Through Content

The Call of Duty franchise is so successful that one could imagine Activision execs hunkered down in their lair, Dr. Evil-style, counting their billions and billions in revenue. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the fastest entertainment property to surpass $1 billion in sales, and Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg estimates there are 7 million people playing COD at any given time each day and 20 million players each month.

Still, Activison is intent on further galvanizing its rabid fans around the title and is doing so with content on Call of Duty Elite, a subscription platform with a host of free and paid services to enhance the player experience.

“If all these people are playing Call of Duty, and they’re doing it on average of 50 minutes a day, we thought, could we create an ecosystem of content around the game that’s not the game itself,” says Hirshberg, equating it to how the sports industry has created an always-on stream of content beyond actual game play. “Before Elite, the only way to connect with the game was to sit down and play the console. We wondered if there was more of an appetite to connect with that passion outside of the console experience.”

With content including game-enhancing features such as tournaments, clan play, and tools to study your game, the platform revolves around Elite TV, a content channel dedicated to game-related programming available to paid subscribers. “Elite TV was an experiment to see if we could create linear, episodic media entertainment built around COD,” say Hirshberg.

The first expression of that is the game-style show Friday Night Fights, which is produced by Ridley Scott Associates (RSA) and directed by RJ Cutler. Set in a vast stadium setting that seems to be requisite for competition-style shows, two teams face off for a chance to win a bullet-studded championship belt. The addition of a host, some pro gaming coaches, sweeping camera moves, and more than a little bit smack-talk creates a narrative around what is basically eight people playing a videogame. “In a weird way it taps into that ‘videogame as spectator sport’ as much as an interactive platform,” says Hirshberg of FNF.

Now in its second 8-episode season (the first season went largely unnoticed as the Elite platform had a notoriously rocky start, so little attention was drawn to its services), the show has evolved from being focused on face-offs between real-life rivals (think Boston vs. New York, Army vs. Navy, rappers vs. rockers) to well-chosen pairings of teams from within the Elite network that still allow for some verbal trashing, but focus much more on high-level skill.

“When we went into Friday Night Fights we thought it was more about iconic rivals outside of the game coming into the game. But what we’re finding is some of the best episodes are with people who are famous for just being great at the game,” says Hirshberg. “We wanted to focus on making our own community the heroes.”