Morgan Spurlock On “Mansome” And Extreme Productivity

It’s probably safe to say that Morgan Spurlock is busier than you are. His most recent feature just came out last month, while his next film opens today. He also has no less than three separate series airing through three different channels. And the reward for all this hard work: an open door for even more hard work.

Spurlock wasn’t always this prolific, though. His professional creative output started with the web series he sold to MTV in 2002, followed by the documentary that made his name two years later, the experiential McDonald’s polemic Super Size Me. Next came a TV show on FX, and a few relatively quiet years until his second movie, Where In the World Is Osama Bin Laden? came out. But around 2010, there was an explosion. That’s when the director turned into a whirling dervish of activity. He hasn’t looked back since.

The sudden increase in productivity began after an unfortunate ending. “I was going through a separation with my wife, and pretty much poured myself into work, one hundred percent,” Spurlock says of this new phase of his career. “It became the biggest outlet for me to deal with everything that was happening in my life.”

At the same time he was going through personal trauma, a huge opportunity opened up. Spurlock was plotting out his third film, the product placement opus POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, when he was asked to direct The Simpsons 20th anniversary special for Fox. It was a production that saw him traveling around the world to capture the impact of the influential show on the eve of its latest milestone. It was also a chance to reach a far greater audience than ever before. Over 13 million people tuned in to watch.

Getting a taste of such a huge audience ultimately led the director down a more commercial road than ever before. Inspired by the scenes he’d filmed at the fanboy mecca Comic Con for The Simpsons special, Spurlock went in a lighthearted direction for his next film, an ode to those fans. It was a slight tonal shift that reached full bloom with the director’s next effort, the unambiguously user-friendly, Mansome.

“This is about as broad of a doc as I think you could make,” he says. “Super Size Me was an incredibly broad doc, just in the way that it dealt with an issue but was still pretty accessible. In terms of just the commerciality of a doc, though, this is the most commercial film I’ve made.”

Working with executive producers Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, the Arrested Development stars who also appear throughout the new film, Mansome is a departure for Spurlock in nearly every way. Although it’s not a scripted movie (the director hints he may take on fictional projects soon), it does indeed play like a comedy. And that’s before you factor in cameos from Zach Galifianakis, Paul Rudd, and Judd Apatow. It’s a documentary about male grooming, a/k/a manscaping, and it’s a far cry from previous weighty topics: nutrition, advertising, and the search for Osama Bin Laden.