The 5 All-Time Best Facebook Campaigns

The high-profile move drew a line under the already pronounced question mark around Facebook’s real value as a paid advertising platform. While some, including Ford, rushed to make the point that proclaiming Facebook ineffective is simply admitting that you’re doing it wrong, the fact is, there has been little to support the notion that paid advertising on Facebook is tied to real, bottom-line results.

What we do know though, is that Facebook has been a transformative creative force in advertising. And the creative story of Facebook hasn’t been told by paid ads. The best campaigns have represented brand spending–but in talent and in development and production, not in Facebook as a media buy. But these projects have been valuable all the same–to the industry and to Facebook–in helping to reorient communications thinking around the consumer.

The most notable, and important, marketing efforts on Facebook have been those that have made the marketing industry understand the nature of social media, how to maximize its strengths, and the essential shift from broadcasting canned brand messages to inviting people to participate in a conversation.

Here (in no particular order), the all-time top five Facebook marketing campaigns.

A&E Parking Wars

Way back in 2007, the game wizards at Area|Code (now a part of Zynga) were given the brief to promote A&E’s show about parking. So the company created a Facebook game about parking. And it killed. Area|Code had already made a name with its Sharkrunners game for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. That game allowed players to control virtual research boats and crews and collect real-time data on real sharks that were tagged with GPS units and going about their business off the coast of California. Parking Wars players controlled a street and a handful of parking spaces and advanced in the game by parking on friends’ streets and issuing tickets to their “unlawfully” parked cars. Both games were compelling examples of continuous engagement–games that kept players coming back throughout the day. And a remarkable number did– 400,000 players signed on to Parking Wars in two months, with total users growing to over 1.5 million. But Parking Wars was one of the earlier examples of a truly social game that actually involved players’ Facebook friends.