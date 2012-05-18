TBWA Ventures Into Content Innovation With Let There Be Dragons

Back in the 16th century, uncharted waters were marked with a simple but cautionary declaration on a map: Here Be Dragons. Venturing off established routes was a risk that only the most valiant explorer would take. Now, agency network TBWA has incorporated that spirit of exploration into its new content innovation arm, Let There Be Dragons.

Set up with the intention of mining the uptapped creativity of its employees within TBWA’s L.A. office, Let There Be Dragons is also a way for the agency to own its ideas and share the intellectual property rights with the creators, says Lee Clow, agency chairman and chairman of LTBD.

“This was born out creative ambition and of frustration,” says Clow. “When we work for fee with clients, we invent lots of interesting ideas, yet by virtue of the way that agencies work with clients, we end up not owning the IP. So we decided we would try and create a group that could, in fact, produce stuff by us.” Clow calls the concept venture capitalism for creative ideas. The content studio will be a “somewhat autonomous, entrepreneurial group of people dedicated to original content development in all media. It’s to allow creative people a new channel for their energies and a new way of getting compensated.”

Agency president and LTBD chairman Carisa Bianchi says the idea is to “provide our people a portal to bring their passion projects to fruition and to market in a way they couldn’t as individuals.”

“It was after a steady diet of hearing ‘I have an idea for…’ from our people, and not having a budget apportioned to these notions, that we thoughts, what if we created this playground where we can take ‘what if’ and turn it into ‘what is,’” adds TBWA chief creative officer and LTBD chairman Rob Schwartz.

Channeling such raw energy requires structure, and LTBD is built around two specific open submission periods. Those from within the L.A. group are able to submit pitches including content ideas that could be sold to clients with a specific compensation structure or those that could be developed and funded fully independently.

The first call for submissions was in December and over 60 ideas were whittled down to 10, all of which are currently being explored for development. Jennifer Golub, LTBD executive director of content, says the ideas exceeded expectations and came from people all across the agency, “confirming our hopes and aspirations for this.” Chosen ideas range from films, products, a game, and several apps.