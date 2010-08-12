McStatins Happy Meal Would Prevent Heart, Big Mac Attacks: Frustrated Cardiologist

If, and exactly how, governments should regulate fast food joints has been a much-discussed topic of conversation for decades. And it’s still a largely unresolved matter, which is why one U.K. cardiologist has come up with a “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em”-style solution: Fast food restaurants should give away free drugs to help combat heart disease. Meanwhile, as the science of fast, cheap DNA testing advances in leaps and bounds, the U.S. government is pondering a bizarre and icky problem–namely whether or not Joe Public should be allowed access to all of his own DNA data.

McStatins

The extraordinary suggestion that McDonald’s, Burger King, and other fast food vendors whose products are full of heart health-damaging chemistry should offer free drugs to combat the effects is coming from Dr. Darel Francis. He’s a cardiologist at the Imperial College National Heart and Lung Institute in the U.K. In a paper published in the American Journal of Cardiology, Francis noted that while drugs like statins don’t “cut out all of the unhealthy effects of burgers and fries” and it’s better for your health to avoid fatty foods entirely, it’s better to reduce your risk of heart attack any way possible, and “taking a statin can reduce your risk to more or less the same degree as a fast food meal increases it.”

The suggestion has sparked much controversy, as you’d expect–doctors are criticizing Francis for encouraging a misleading “pills to cure everything” mentality instead of promoting healthy living, for example. But we can’t help but admire the practicality of the notion: People will continue to eat unhealthy food, just as they’ll continue to smoke cigarettes even while the packet is more than half given over to labels telling you how the product is killing you. Regulating the fast food industry is tricky, but forcing them to give free heart drugs away would be relatively easy. The restaurant companies would have to raise funds to support the move by raising their prices, and that would have an upshot of reducing the appeal to many potential buyers.

Will we see this happening anytime soon? Don’t hold your horses. But 10 years ago it would’ve been hard to predict the kind of widespread public smoking bans we’re seeing now, so maybe in the future you’ll be offered “super-size statins with that?”

DNA Dos and Don’ts