Food Bank Teaches About Hunger By Inflicting Hunger

In a recent campaign (that could never be recreated in the U.S.), Paraguay’s Food Bank Foundation partnered with agency Oniria/TBWA to spread awareness of world hunger through a pizza delivery stunt. The plan involved “the two most important pizzerias in Asuncion” assuring customers over the phone that their pizza would arrive in 40-45 minutes, but then waiting until much later to deliver the goods.

In the video above, you can hear the customers calling in to complain, their voices a notch higher than usual perhaps, from hitting that special sweet spot between hunger and annoyance. When the pizza finally does arrive, however, it comes with a message written on the receipt: “When you’re hungry, you understand hunger.” The pizza is free and the customers are urged instead to donate what they can to the cause.

The concept caught on with the media, and the campaign ultimately helped raise over 50 tons of food for Food Bank to donate. No word, though, on whether consumer trust has yet been restored to the two most important pizza chains in Asuncion.

Hat tip to Adverblog