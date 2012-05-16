Annoy Your Friends And Make Art With The Video-Photo Fake-Out

There you are giving nothing but face in a Kodak moment: head cocked ever so slightly to your good side with a smirk or full-on Colgate smile at the ready as you wait for the flash that never comes. That’s right–you’ve fallen victim to the brilliantly simple “I’m-taking-a-picture-PSYCH-it’s-actually-video” prank. But now, thanks to Dean Fleischer-Camp, you don’t have to feel so alone. Fleischer-Camp, director, editor, and half of the duo behind the achingly adorable Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, strings together a series of awkwardly faltering grins and poses in his latest project, Smile.