Producers Of Sadako 3D Bring A Famous Horror Bad Girl To The Streets Of Tokyo

First you see the ring, then you go viral. At least that’s what the producers of the Japanese film franchise’s latest installment are hoping.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about The Ring series stateside, since the Naomi Watts-starring sequel to the remake underperformed in 2005. In Japan, though, where the series originated, the sixth entry has just been released (entitled Sadako 3D). In order to promote the new film, producers have orchestrated some live stunts that have brought the film’s trademark villain, Sadako, to the streets of Tokyo. Most recently, the enormous truck in the video above has been driving around the city, scaring unsuspecting commuters. The back of the truck shows Sadako climbing out of a TV set, presumably to come kill you.

An earlier promotion had Sadako (hair hanging in face as ever) throw out the first pitch at a Japanese baseball game. The marketers behind this appearance added a modicum of humor to the proceedings by having Sadako shake her head back and forth before throwing the ball, as though she didn’t like the catcher’s call.