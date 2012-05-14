MCP 2012 Video: CeeLo On The Definition Of Creativity

Fast Company‘s much-anticipated 100 Most Creative People in Business issue is full of How To advice from creative achievers who operate across disciplines, accepted boundaries, and industries. Cover star CeeLo Green is perhaps the most hyphenated multi-hyphenate among them. As writer Whitney Pastorek reveals in her cover story, CeeLo is the all-round creative powerhouse (singer-writer-producer-personality-actor-entrepreneur-mentor-freak) but above all, a “poster boy of possibility” (his own words).