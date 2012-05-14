advertisement
MCP 2012 Video: CeeLo On The Definition Of Creativity

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read
Click here to read CeeLo’s profile in Fast Company‘s June 2012 issue. Or click here to browse the full list.

Fast Company‘s much-anticipated 100 Most Creative People in Business issue is full of How To advice from creative achievers who operate across disciplines, accepted boundaries, and industries. Cover star CeeLo Green is perhaps the most hyphenated multi-hyphenate among them. As writer Whitney Pastorek reveals in her cover story, CeeLo is the all-round creative powerhouse (singer-writer-producer-personality-actor-entrepreneur-mentor-freak) but above all, a “poster boy of possibility” (his own words).

Here, and in a series of short videos that will roll out this week, Pastorek takes the interview from page to screen. Today, CeeLo addresses the eternal question: What Is Creativity?

