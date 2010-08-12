Rise of the European SuperAngel

Poor European entrepreneurs. They can only dreams of SuperAngels , salivate from afar about the land of Ron Conway, the cool shirts of Sacca and the awesome dollar power of Angellist , whilst they’re stuck with old school business angels or fee-charging networks, whilst European VC’s, never a risk taking breed as we know, have all retreated back to the safer havens of “venture growth”. They can only wish there was a seed bubble . No wonder that governments feel there is an “equity gap” they need to fill, or that entrepreneurs feel compelled to leave for the promised land. Everyone wants to be Bart Decrem (with better glasses, like mine), move over there and make it happen!

The truth is, we’ve been seeing Euro SuperAngels emerge for a while now. When I came across Nic’s question on the topic, and Fred Wilson’s thoughts on London, I thought it would be worth writing them down. My question is: “are we Europeans guilty again of beating ourselves over the head with a stick instead of focusing on, leveraging, and celebrating what’s there?”

Old School, New School, Same School

Of course Angel investing has always been out there, and there’s more of them than you think. Angels come and go, those with longevity would include Stephen Bullock or the Blakey brothers at Avonmore. Angel groups have been along as long as angel investing, such as the powerful Cambridge Angels, with among their ranks the likes of Robert Samson or Sherry Coutu (an investor in Zoopla).

Now that’s not quite what we are talking about though is it? It helps (Sherry is an uber-connected person), but only to the extent it’s part of a broader ecosystem where, to quote Ron Conway, “every entrepreneur should get funded”. Robin Klein, in a shocking bid to divert money to those who might actually need it, even wrote an open letter on the topic asking for money for seed companies (instead of directing it at VC’s, reflecting a a sentiment I echo violently).

Guess what, the market is more efficient than you think

What’s been striking to me is how fast the market is reacting. The new incubators, co-working spaces with money, Super Angels fund we have seen emerge in the last year is amazing! Let’s take a quick look: