Mountain Dew Delves Deep Into Gotham City With Vast “Dark Knight” Cross-Promotion

As the anticipation for The Dark Knight Rises escalates before its midsummer release, Warner Brothers and Mountain Dew have partnered to create a 360-degree campaign that’s sure to add some fuel to the superfan fire.

More than a simple cross-promotion that puts the bat face on Mountain Dew’s drinks–which it is doing in thermochromatic fashion–this multiplatform effort extends from the expected (an online content experience) to the unexpected (Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s #88 race car).

One of four paint-out options for Dale Ernhardt Jr.’s car that fans can vote on.

The multi-staged campaign began with an effort aimed at Earnhardt Jr.’s fans, dubbed the Dew Crew. As of May 12, race fans are able to vote to select which one of four Dark Knight paint schemes will appear on Dale’s #88 Chevrolet for a NASCAR race on June 17, one of which was designed by Earnhardt Jr. himself.

In stores, Mountain Dew Dark Berry, inspired by The Dark Knight Rises, will be available for eight weeks as of mid-June, and select 16-oz. cans will sport thermochromatic ink that turns the bat symbol that distinctive DEW green when chilled. New packaging is also being released across the product line for the entire summer that will include points redeemable for special co-branded merch.

Zach Harris, Senior Marketing Manager, Mountain Dew says, “Mountain Dew is always looking for partnerships that are meaningful to our consumers and that we can customize to increase value for our fans. We’ve truly collaborated together, working directly with the filmmakers and the studio in terms of bringing something to life that reflects both the fans of Mountain Dew and The Dark Knight Rises.”

The creative output of that collaboration will be seen beginning on June 18 when, to whip expectant fans into a proper frenzy, Mountain Dew will unveil exclusive content and storylines with the launch of DEWGothamCity.com, an online destination created by Motive and Davie Brown Entertainment designed to provide unprecedented access to the world of The Dark Knight Rises. From videos, sneak peeks, and in-depth information–such as the Applied Sciences environment that will give users a history of batgear such as Batman’s suit and his badass car, the Tumbler, or back stories on characters and Gotham City itself–new content will be released regularly leading up to the film’s July 20 opening. As the pièce de résistance, the site will also include an opportunity for fans to enter product codes to win exclusive prizes, such as one of only five scripts signed by Christopher Nolan.