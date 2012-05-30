How Digital, Local, And Content Elements Are Making The Weather Channel Sexy

When digital advertising veteran David Kenny arrived as Chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC) in January, he found himself facing an unusual challenge: too many viable directions.

In 30 years, the Weather Channel had grown from a stomping ground for meteorology geeks to a cross-platform leader drawing 163 million unique monthly visitors across cable TV, satellite radio, online, and mobile formats. It had expanded its programming slate from news and service-oriented weather coverage to unscripted series showcasing weather’s impact on humanity. Its thriving Weather Services International (WSI) provided subscription-based business-to-business weather services, data, and maps to thousands of companies in the media, aviation, marine and energy sectors. Its efforts in cutting-edge weather prediction resulted in scientific partnerships yielding 54 weather technology patents.

“When I got here, there were 100 great ideas,” says Kenny. “My job was getting us to pick the top five or six, and focus on them. We’re working to make sure branding is consistent across apps and taking more advantage of our brands through programming and content.” Some of that branding emerged this month in a revamped website, iPhone app redesign, and funny new ad campaign.

David Kenny, The Weather Channel Companies’ Chairman and CEO

Kenny was able to pull resources and knowledge from a multi-faceted background–Harvard MBA, former president of Akamai Technologies, co-founder of digital branding agency VivaKi, and current Yahoo board member. That experience, a strong existing TWCC team, and some key hirings–namely, Bloomberg’s Chris Walters and VivaKi’s Curt Hecht to grow technological operations, ad sales and international businesses–resulted in a streamlined game plan: monetize its ability to provide hyper-local information through its digital network, expand into weather-related lifestyle content, and beef up technological support of its B-to-B weather data services.

Reaching Global, Delivering Local

TWCC’s local delivery system is a potential goldmine. “We’re really a network of 40,000 local sites, so we’re a market leader for local reach,” says Kenny. “The fact that we get half of our ad revenue from digital is rare for a media company. People are killing themselves to build local businesses. We’re taking it for granted. So how do we monetize our platform for other businesses that want to reach local audiences with us?”

Considering how to further personalize social media, apps and digital ads regarding weather – such as a changing digital wallpaper to reflect what it’s doing outside, or ads for businesses in zip codes where a person is looking at the weather. Its localized digital focus – rather than TV – will also inform international expansion plans.