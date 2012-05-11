An Unexpected Brand Utility, Utah Comes To SF, And A Musical Flash Mob: Top 5 Ads of The Week

Here, our weekly countdown of the 5 best creative ideas and executions from the wide world of brands. From apps to Twitter feeds and content of every kind–it’s all brand creativity and it’s all up for citation. Here, this week’s top 5.

5. La Sexta Alcatraz Food Delivery

Leo Burnett Madrid was charged with promoting the debut of JJ Abrams’ now-kaput Alcatraz on Spanish broadcaster LaSexta and got fully into the spirit of the show by delivering prison meals on prison trays to civilians. The agency sent aggressively bad prison dinners to journalists along with Alcatraz-themed info packs on the show. Regular folk could also order up the unpleasant fare and have it delivered by prisoners with police escorts (surely there’s a human rights issue here). What we’re looking at here is the case study video which reports that the show premiere was a hit, viewed by 4.8 million Spaniards.

4. Land Rover Edible Survival Guide

You don’t have to read too many stories of people stranded in the wild and forced to drink their own urine to appreciate this simple bit of brand utility.

Land Rover in the United Arab Emirates and Y&R Dubai created a handy guide to surviving the desert (not that they’re suggesting that your Land Rover is going to break down or anything..), with tips on what flora and fauna to eat and to avoid and how you can kill and avoid the same. And, if none of that advice works, the book itself can be eaten–the pages reportedly have the caloric value of a cheeseburger, and when you’re parched and hallucinating after a day or so on the dunes, it’ll likely look and taste like one too.

3. Utah Tourism Montgomery Tunnel Installation

There have been plenty of notable out-of-home campaigns over the past while and Salt Lake City agency Struck has added another impressive entry to the space with a San Francisco tunnel installation that transports commuters to the wilds of Utah. The agency wrapped a tunnel in San Francisco’s Montgomery Station with a 3-D illustration that duplicated the experience of walking through the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah. 3-D illustrators scanned the tunnel and matched the scans with images from the park in a 3-D architectural rendering program.