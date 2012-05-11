An Unexpected Brand Utility, Utah Comes To SF, And A Musical Flash Mob: Top 5 Ads of The Week

Here, our weekly countdown of the 5 best creative ideas and executions from the wide world of brands. From apps to Twitter feeds and content of every kind–it’s all brand creativity and it’s all up for citation. Here, this week’s top 5.
5. La Sexta Alcatraz Food Delivery
Leo Burnett Madrid was charged with promoting the debut of JJ Abrams’ now-kaput Alcatraz on Spanish broadcaster LaSexta and got fully into the spirit of the show by delivering prison meals on prison trays to civilians. The agency sent aggressively bad prison dinners to journalists along with Alcatraz-themed info packs on the show. Regular folk could also order up the unpleasant fare and have it delivered by prisoners with police escorts (surely there’s a human rights issue here). What we’re looking at here is the case study video which reports that the show premiere was a hit, viewed by 4.8 million Spaniards.
4. Land Rover Edible Survival Guide
You don’t have to read too many stories of people stranded in the wild and forced to drink their own urine to appreciate this simple bit of brand utility.
Land Rover in the United Arab Emirates and Y&R Dubai created a handy guide to surviving the desert (not that they’re suggesting that your Land Rover is going to break down or anything..), with tips on what flora and fauna to eat and to avoid and how you can kill and avoid the same. And, if none of that advice works, the book itself can be eaten–the pages reportedly have the caloric value of a cheeseburger, and when you’re parched and hallucinating after a day or so on the dunes, it’ll likely look and taste like one too.
3. Utah Tourism Montgomery Tunnel Installation
There have been plenty of notable out-of-home campaigns over the past while and Salt Lake City agency Struck has added another impressive entry to the space with a San Francisco tunnel installation that transports commuters to the wilds of Utah. The agency wrapped a tunnel in San Francisco’s Montgomery Station with a 3-D illustration that duplicated the experience of walking through the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah. 3-D illustrators scanned the tunnel and matched the scans with images from the park in a 3-D architectural rendering program.
2. Copenhagen Philharmonic Flash Mob
At this point, the notion of a flash mob is as likely to conjure an eye roll as a squeal of anticipation. So extra marks for Radio Klassisk for taking an overused trope and turning it into something extraordinary. The setup: The classical radio station put undercover members of the Copenhagen Philharmonic on the local metro. One by one, they blow their cover as they join in a rendition of Grieg’s Peer Gynt. It sounds pretty standard as flash mobs go, but the effect is powerful. After all, not many things we cover on Co.Create elicit this kind of comment: “I am moved to tears by this display of the essential goodness, gentleness, and beauty of the human being. Bless each one of you musical angels.”
1. Getty Images The Watermark Project
Adjusting Getty Images’ watermark doesn’t seem like the sexiest marketing case study but this kind of product-led, whole brand experience projects are actually super hot. Agency R/GA London won the Getty business a few months back and as part of its work with the image-oriented brand, reimagined the unpleasant, but necessary watermark that prevents willy-nilly scoffing of images.
The Watermark Project turns the watermark, currently splashed in the middle of all images, into a custom URL that takes viewers of a particular image directly to the Getty Images page where they can purchase the photo, find additional information on when and where it was taken, and search for similar shots. The custom–and purposely short–URL also creates an easy way to bookmark a photo that you, or an agency art buyer, might want to buy down the road. Additionally, Getty Images is now including photo credits on its images, acknowledging the photographers whose work makes up its library.
The new watermark and photo credit are also placed “sympathetically” to the right corner of images, making the mark something less of an eyesore to the interested viewer.
Agency creative director George Prest says that the effort is in testing now on 5% of the Getty site and will be rolled out fully in the next two weeks.