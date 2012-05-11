This Mother’s Day, You Will Pay Exactly What You Owe

Your dear mother went through a lot bringing you into this world–like, a lot, a lot. So get ready to pay back what you owe this Sunday–not with some generic greeting card or lame bouquet of flowers, but with cold, hard, calculated cash. The American Coalition for Labor Reparations takes the guesswork out of determining how much you should cough up in proportion to how much damage you caused coming out. And just in case you’re of the foolishly naive who downplay the sheer horrors of childbirth, the ACFLR has included an informative video of real mothers giving candid confessions of less-than-stable matters of the colorectal kind and nether regions stretching to unearthly widths of “this big.”