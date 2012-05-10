It’s Awards Time In Advertising: See The Top Winners From The One Show

Ad awards season is in full swing and one of the industry’s top shows, The One Show, handed out its citations in New York last night. Among the winners, one person stood way above the rest. Because she’s 25-feet tall. Little Marina , the animatronic blogging giantess, nabbed Best of Show honors for Target and agency Mother New York at One Club ‘s award show, which celebrates the year’s best offerings in creative advertising. Marina was created as part of a Fashion Week promo for the Missoni collection at Target. “She” was a giant, fashion-obsessed doll who recorded her thoughts about style on a blog .

A total of 115 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pencils were awarded overall, representing 26 countries. Here’s some of the best from the winners from the One Show main show (check out the full list of winners at the One Club site). One Show Interactive winners are announced May 11.

Danny McBride’s turn as Kenny Powers in the “MFCEO” ads, part of an extensive campaign for K-Swiss earned 72andSunny a Gold Pencil in the Brand Content category. Morgan Spurlock’s The Greatest Movie Ever Sold also earned a Gold in that category.

David and Goliath‘s Gold Pencil winner “Drive the Dream” for Kia, was one of several Super Bowl spots to feature supermodel Adriana Lima.

Wieden + Kennedy Portland kept their Old Spice spots interesting by having pitchman Terry Crews invade commercials for other products in Gold Pencil-winning “Smell Is Power”